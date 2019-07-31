Three Mid-Michigan beaches were closed after surface water testing testing but have since reopened.
The water samples collected on Wednesday, July 31s from S. Linwood Beach, Brissette Beach, and Pinconning Park exceeded the state's water quality standard for full body contact recreational activities.
Water samples were taken again on Thursday and were found to comply with the state's standards for bacteriological levels .
For more information, contact the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.
