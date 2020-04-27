Nearly $4 million in federal grants will be awarded to two Mid-Michigan health centers.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grants in a press release on Monday, April 27.
The grants, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will fund behavioral health programs that support clinics in expanding patients' access to high-quality mental health and substance abuse treatment services, Kildee's office said.
The grants were awarded to Genesee Health System and Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority.
“There is a real need to expand mental health and substance abuse treatments so more Michiganders can get the care they need,” Kildee said. “Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics offer vital services to patients locally. With the coronavirus pandemic, the need for expanded mental health and substance abuse treatments has only increased. I am pleased to announce these additional federal grants and I will continue to work in Congress to bring critical resources to Michigan.”
