A Fenton business is home of a tribute flag created by a man that travels the country thanking men and women for their service to the country.
Mike Hill travels the country collecting pictures and stories of men and women who serve and is leaving his tribute flag at the Discount Tire in Fenton.
Hill said his grandfather served the country and told him to always thank those in service who risk their lives.
“Everybody from police to firefighters, and EMS. Just an amazing amount of people, from young to old all in service,” Hill said
Hill said he went on a "tribute trip," taking his flag piece along with him.
“From Michigan to Louisiana, over to Florida up to nine-line apparel,” Hill said.
According to Hill, he gets service members of all kinds to share their stories, take a picture, and sign the memorial.
“Everybody always asks why I didn’t serve? That’s because I have asthma and I’m missing a finger,” Hill said.
Hill said since he could not serve in the armed forces, that this is the next best thing.
Don Hall, manager of the Fenton Discount Tire, said this is a great way to share stories and brave faces of service members across the country.
Hill has a tribute car in honor of his grandfather that he travels in and Discount Tire helped him with safe tires.
“It’s a great opportunity for him to get out and see the vets. We want to make sure that he’s safe and his vehicle is safe,” Hall said.
Hill’s tribute flag and all the pictures from his adventure will be on display, and he said he knows he’s making his grandfather proud.
