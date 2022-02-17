Thursday’s snow means business for some companies, but not so much for some area restaurants.
The bad weather meant a lot of people decided to stay home for dinner.
Steven Kizy, managing partner at the Fenton House, estimates business goes down when the weather outside is frightful.
"Cut in half," Kizy said.
The snow is steadily falling in downtown Fenton forcing some people to stay at home. The manager here at Ciao said a slowdown in business is sometimes welcomed.
"It definitely does slow everything down a little bit. Which is all right because sometimes we're short staffed because we can't get people. It's a nice break. It can be a nice break," said manager Jacob Slattery.
They closed at 7:30 Thursday night.
"It's going to get slower as the night goes, so we just thought, we'll keep everybody safe and close early," Slattery said.
Kizy at the Fenton House is adjusting in the same way.
"I cut the staff and I might close early because we may not do that much business. That way we can save on labor, but we still want to be open for people that need to be here," Kizy said.
"Everybody that's come in so far has commented on the roads. Most of the people here had reservations, so they had prior engagements that they didn't want to cancel, but we have had others cancel because of the roads," Slattery said.
Fewer people coming in means less in tips for Fenton House server, Ricardo Villarreao.
"You know, that's the risk about working in this type of business," Villarreao said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.