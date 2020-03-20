As thousands of residents across Mid-Michigan have suddenly found themselves out of work, a number of companies are putting out help wanted signs.
“It feels good to be hiring,” said Frank Kozlowski, district manager for Jet’s Pizza.
Four Jet’s locations, including two in Saginaw, one in Bay City and one in Clio, are hiring.
In all, 386 Jet’s Pizza locations in 20 states have immediate openings.
It’s all in an effort to give people who aren’t working because of mandated coronavirus shutdowns a chance to earn income.
“Looking for more people if there’s anyone that’s looking for a job during these tough times. We’re hiring insiders and drivers. Just trying to help anybody out with some part-time employment. Just trying to get through this like everyone else,” Frank said.
Jet’s is also offering help in the form of food.
“This community has been very, very good to me and my family. I’ve made a great living in this community. And I’m still fortunate enough to be working. So I wanted to give back,” said Mary Kozlowski, franchise owner for Jet’s in Saginaw, Bay City and Clio.
Mary is working with the YMCA, United Way, and area food kitchens to provide pizza to those who need it.
“It’s sad what’s going on and I feel very bad for these families that are out of work. They live paycheck to paycheck. They have no food. They have children. So anybody we feel that we can help out, we’d really like to help them,” Mary said.
The open positions pay $9.65 per hour with delivery drivers making an extra $1.50 for every run they take.
“We’re definitely trying to get more people in the building. So please stop by if you’re looking for some work, for sure,” Frank said.
Some other businesses around Mid-Michigan that are hiring include Kroger, Meijer, Walmart, and Sam’s Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.