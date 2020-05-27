Gaming at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino in Standish are getting a whole new set of rules.
“The first thing that we’re going to be doing is requiring all team members and all guests to wear masks,” said Mike Bean, CEO of the Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises.
The facilities will officially reopen to the public on June 1.
In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, health and sanitation measures are being put into place that include temperature checks at entrances, plexiglass barriers in high traffic areas, and a ban on smoking within the facilities.
“We will have fewer seats available at the table games. We will have every other slot machine for the most part, depending upon the layout, turned off,” Bean said.
Bean said they want guests to have a fun, but safe experience at their reopening, which means their services will be a little different for the time being.
“Certain amenities will be closed as well. So we won’t have valet, that’s a high touch, high contact area. Coat check won’t be available. And the buffet will be closed,” Bean said.
As for gaming chips and playing cards, those will be sanitized and replaced more frequently. Also, line markers will be installed on the floors in six-foot intervals.
Bean also said while the facilities will remain open 24/7, their cleaning and sanitation services will be taking place far more frequently.
“It’s a balancing act, right. So it’s a combination of sanitation, social distancing, and masks we believe are appropriate at this time,” Bean said.
