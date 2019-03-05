Fat Tuesday festivities took place across the country ahead of fasting for Lent.
Folks indulged in all of their favorites including the paczki paloozas at various Mid-Michigan Polish restaurants.
“I would compare this to a Michigan Mardi-Gras,” said Major Rick Ray, with the Salvation Army in Bay City.
Fat Tuesday is not taken lightly in Mid-Michigan.
Every year, Krzysiak’s House in Bay City hosts a polka, Polish, paczki palooza.
“Live music, great breakfast specials, delicious paczki,” said Jeanne Preston, with Krzysiaks.
Preston said it is one of her favorite occasions at the restaurant. She says it’s a lot of fun, but also about giving back.
“We celebrate every year. It’s huge. We’re here also though for a cause that’s because we give back to the community and help the local Salvation Army,” Preston said.
Ray said this fundraiser would not be possible without the support from the late Don Krzysiak Sr. all those years ago.
“Don Krzysiak has been a big supporter of our organization, our community out-reach. So he decided years ago to give a bit of what they raise here to come back to help our soup kitchen,” Ray said.
The senior Krzysiak’s son, Donnie, said his dad always loved a good party.
“It’s kind of a little bit different, but it’s what he always wanted. He always liked big parties, same for his funeral. He wanted to have a celebration. We had a polka band. I walked in from the funeral and it was just like a wedding. You know, we had 350 people there and it was just a big party,” Donnie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.