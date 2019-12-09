1999 Fat Boy Harley
You could win a 1999 Fat Boy Harley just in time for Christmas!

The Catholic Charities of Flint received the bike as a donation to help raise money for the Sister Claudia Burke Center for Hope.

"The Center for Hope is the beginning of a new path to hope and healing for the community," the Catholic Charities of Flint said.

The center provides water, food, clothing, household and personal care items to people in need.

To win the Harley, tickets cost $25. If you buy four, you get one free. You can purchase them from Brad at the desk of Catholic Charities, located at 901 Chippewa St. in Flint, or click here.

Only 500 tickets will be sold.

The drawing is Dec. 20.

