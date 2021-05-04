The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw reopened its doors on Tuesday.
The museum, located at 315 W Genesee Ave, will feature new and improved exhibits and enhanced cleaning of toys and high-touch areas.
At this time, the museum is open Tuesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone 2-years-old and up must wear a mask, but no reservations are required.
This idiotic trend toward vague and/or ambiguous nomenclature is out of hand. The purpose of words is to identify clearly and accurately, so as not to be misunderstood. Changing the name of the zoo from "Saginaw" to "Mid-Michigan" is misleading at best, and disrespectful to the city and to the generous Saginawians whose money has kept the zoo going.
