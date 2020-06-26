The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum is reopening its doors in phases.
The first phase will take place from July 17 to July 30 and that is just for members.
On July 31, they will reopen to the public.
The museum will initially reopen to the public at a 100 person capacity including staff and volunteers. They will also operate with limited hours and will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the museum will require timed visits of no more than two hours.
