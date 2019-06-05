Bond has been revoked for a Grand Blanc chiropractor after additional charges were filed against him this week in Genesee County District Court.
Dr. Charles Arthur Jackson, of Jackson Chiropractic Clinic, was originally charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, but Wednesday the list of charges grew to 29.
Jackson now faces 23 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping.
In March, TV5 reported one of Jackson’s patients filed charges after he allegedly inappropriately massaged her and groped her in his Hill Road office.
Since then several other victims have come forward, prompting the prosecutor’s office to investigate and add to the list of charges against Jackson.
The victims allege the incidents happened over a period of years, including one from the 1990s.
Jackson is lodged in Genesee County Jail and is held without bond.
