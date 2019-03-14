A former Mid-Michigan chiropractor who is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient will be arraigned Friday.
Charles Arthur Jackson, of Jackson Chiropractic Clinic in Grand Blanc, has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Potbury.
The alleged crimes took place between December 2018 and February 2019, according to officials.
Potbury said the victim was a patient at Jackson’s office, and the alleged crimes took place at the office, located at 2455 Hill Road.
The victim alleges Jackson inappropriately massaged her and groped her during two separate appointments, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said.
Grand Blanc Township Police Sgt. Scott Theede said this wasn't the first time this doctor has had similar complaints. Theede urges others who have had a similar encounter to step forward.
"We definitely have heard of an incident that occurred in 2001 and now 2018. That's a big span. So we're not going to be surprised if we are contacted by other females that have been under his care," Theede said.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.