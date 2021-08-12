The cities of Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Mt. Pleasant all saw a decrease in population the past ten years, while the city of Midland increased in population according to the United States Census Bureau.
The city of Flint’s population went from 102,434 to 81,252 in the last ten years. That is a decrease of almost 21 percent.
The city of Saginaw’s population went from 51,508 to 44,202 in the last ten years reporting a more than 14 percent decrease. Bay City’s population decreased by more than seven percent with their population going from 34,932 to 32,661 in the last ten years.
Mt. Pleasant’s population went down by more than 17 percent. Its population went from 26,016 in 2010 to 21,688 in 2020.
The city of Midland saw a 1.6 percent increase in its population for the last ten years. The population went from 41,863 in 2010 to 42,547 in 2020.
Several counties in the TV5 viewing area saw a decrease in population for the last ten years according to the United States Census Bureau.
The county that experienced the biggest population loss was Isabella with an 8.4 percent decrease. Midland County’s population only decreased by .2 percent.
Saginaw County lost more than 10,000 residents in the past ten years and Bay County lost almost 4,000. Genesee County lost more than 19,000 residents and experienced a 4.6 percent decrease in population.
Tuscola and Shiawassee both saw decreases of more than 3.5 percent. Tuscola lost almost 6,000 residents in the past ten years and Shiawassee lost more than 2,500.
Arenac County’s population decreased by 5.6 percent, Gratiot’s decreased by 1.7 and Gladwin decreased by 1.2. Ogemaw, Roscommon, Sanilac, and Huron all saw a more than four percent decrease in their population.
For more information about the 2020 census go here.
