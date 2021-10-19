For some mid-Michigan residents, getting fresh food means long commutes out of food deserts, and spending more money.
But one city, Durand, is bringing healthy produce to its citizens right on the street.
Strolling by the Union Station Smokehouse in Durand, you might not notice it at first. But a second glance... Reveals a garden.
"We have about sixty tomato plants, there's three different species of cucumbers, there's about six different species of peppers,” said Michael Nazarian, a resident. "You have watermelons, pumpkins, your lettuce, kale."
Nazarian helped start Durand’s edible landscape project.
"It started with just kind of a small conversation about what we could do to create more walkability in Durand. The more people walk, the more businesses get visited, and it really does help create a vibrant small-town feeling,” Nazarian said.
He and a group of volunteers planted hundreds of seeds last spring in planters and public lawns across the city.
"Nothing tastes better than fresh vegetables. And you can't get enough of them. Not in Michigan,” said Colleen Bradley, the Union Station Smokehouse co-owner. "I love it for the community. That is what is important. You know the community can come by and pick it up, and like I said, we let them do the picking first and then we would go back over it, because obviously we could use it all."
She uses the vegetables from the garden in the salads and sandwiches she makes.
Even though it's late in the season, there are still some veggies left, just recently they got some tomatoes, eggplants, and peppers.
Nazarian and his team plan on adding more fruit trees and plants in more locations next season.
"I think that everybody has to get their toes wet to see how well it went. And I think it went extremely well, and I do believe that other people have said, hey why can't we do it here or here. You know, even if I had to put some money into it, it wouldn't bother me. It's just, it is so neat,” Bradley said.
