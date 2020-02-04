The City of Midland started a campaign to raise money to bring a Miracle Field to the city.
It’s not just a baseball field, it’s a place where kids and adults living with disabilities will have a chance to play.
The field will be made of rubber.
“So it’s completely flat so it makes it accessible to people who use mobility equipment or might not run as well,” said Terri Robbins with Disability Network of Mid-Michigan.
The Miracle Field will also have a Miracle Baseball League, according to Robbins.
“Players get partnered up with a community volunteer, a buddy that walks them through the rules of the game and kind of the fundamentals. So every single player has an opportunity to bat and to score,” Robbins said.
TV5 first told you about the City of Midland’s plan for the project in April of 2019 when the finishing touches were put on the design.
To bring a Miracle Field to Midland, the city is going to need help from the community.
“In total, the project’s expected to cost $1.6 million. $1.1 million has already been raised,” Robbins said.
To finish the funding, the city is launching a campaign to raise $50,000. The city hopes to receive a grant with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
“This is a matching grant, so if we raised that in 60 days, we turn that into 100,” Robbins said.
If the city does not raise the money by April 30, 2020, the grant will not kick in.
For more information on the Miracle Field and to donate, click here.
