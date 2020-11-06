Mid-Michigan clerks are continuing to work despite the criticism they’re getting.
"They refuse to include any requirement to verify signatures, identities, or even determine whether they're eligible or ineligible to vote,” President Donald Trump said. “People are walking in there. They have no idea, they're just taking numbers, they're writing down things, the workers, and doing a lot of bad things."
Midland County Clerk Ann Manary takes issue with President Donald Trump's criticism of her fellow poll workers.
"I think it makes me very sad,” she said. “We live in a country where people are trying to go out and do the right thing and help democracy are being called names or being accused of things that just simply are not true."
In Saginaw County, Chief Deputy Clerk Kyle Bostwick says his staff is blocking out the noise.
"We're just focused on doing our job and to make sure every ballot is counted accurately," he said.
Friday the county board of canvassers audited votes from every precinct and every race.
"We have a very open and transparent process and we welcome the Republican Party, the Democratic Party, to come and observe this process."
Bostwick is optimistic the scrutiny from this election won't deter these workers from volunteering in the future.
"I'm confident that they will be back,” Bostwick said. “Many of them have worked elections for decades and nothing I think is really going to stop from carrying out that instrument of democracy."
For her part, Manary would like to see election doubters become election workers.
"Instead of sitting back and, you know, being the person that wants to be the Monday night cowboy criticizer, come and volunteer,” she said. “We would love to have you because I think that once you understand the process you're not as afraid of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.