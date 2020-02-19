A Mid Michigan College softball coach has been charged after a softball player claims he grabbed her and tried to kiss her after giving her a ride home.
Robert Robinson was charged with two counts of assault and battery on Tuesday, Feb. 18, according to Isabella County Courts.
The charges stem from Jan. 29, when officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Deming Drive. The student reported to police that after softball practice, Robinson texted her saying he struck a deer with his vehicle. According to the police report, the student said she is a hunter and could help find the deer.
Robinson picked her up and brought her to where the deer was struck on US-127 in the south end of Mt. Pleasant, according to the police report.
When the student was driven back to her apartment, she said the coach grabbed her and tried to kiss her, the report says.
Jessie Gordon, Mid Michigan College Associate Vice President of Strategic Communications, said in a written statement to TV5 "As soon as the College learned of the allegations, the coach was placed on paid leave pending conclusion of investigations."
Gordon also also said "Mid Michigan College cannot comment on an open investigation. The College fully cooperates with law enforcement and is committed to the safety and security of our students and employees. In matters like these, we adhere closely to the rules and regulations set forth by Title IX of the Education Amendment Act of 1972, which requires confidentiality during investigations."
Robinson is due back in court for a settlement conference on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
