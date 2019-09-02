Splintered. Snapped. Uprooted.
"the wind was blowing and then it was like a huge explosion."
It was a tornado that ripped through Patricia Page's backyard in Shiawassee County.
"There's so many things that could've happened,” Patricia said. “I'm lucky to be alive. I thank the lord for that, I really do."
The tornado, not only uprooting these massive trees, but destroying her shed and her neighbor's barn Thursday night. Patricia and her neighbors have spent the weekend trying to clean up.
"Neighbors have been wonderful. They've offered to do all kinds of stuff," she said
Crews just finished carrying off the trees but the stumps still remain. There's work to be done.
The bad news is more storms are on the way.
"I’m afraid. I know I’m going to be afraid for a while. Every few minutes I think 'is that rain?'” Patricia said. “So, if I know that I might go to my basement and stay or stay somewhere else."
Patricia hopes the expected storms miss her New Lothrop home. At the same time Consumers Energy is preparing for the bad weather and have extra crews on standby.
"Especially with a holiday weekend, we make sure we have enough people to be on call,” said Roger Morgenstern with Consumers Energy. “We make sure they know they're to be called upon. Make sure our store rooms are stocked and ready to go. We feel that when Mother Nature hits, we'll be ready to hit right back."
