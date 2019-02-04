Administrators from Shepherd Elementary School partnered with local organizations and volunteers to deliver food bags to children in the community.
Children at the school had five days off of school last week due to the brutal snowstorm, followed by historic freezing temperatures.
Jason Wolf, assistant principal at Shepherd Elementary School, knew something needed to be done and that a conversation needed to be had.
“A conversation of our kids having all week off of school last week and not receiving breakfast and lunch,” Wolf said.
In addition to free and reduced breakfast and lunch for low-income families, Shepherd also provides food bags every other Friday, so students can have food over the weekend.
With school being canceled, Wolf was concerned and contacted other members of the district.
“Let’s see if we can contact the food pantry in the community compassion network of Isabella County who we get our food bags through and see if they are willing to do an additional day of food bags,” Wolf said.
Along with the pantry’s food bags, a parent and local ministry contacted Sams Club in Mt. Morris which donated seven palettes of food for the children.
With so much food to distribute, the district put out a memo on social media asking for volunteers.
“Within an hour we had 40 people here, unloading food,” Wolf said. “Our community really cares, it cares about each other.”
Wolf said what he saw is everything the Shepherd community stands for.
