Android Industries, a manufacturer of tooling and equipment for vehicle production is looking to fill about 150 open positions.
To help find those employees, Mott Community College will host a hiring event this week to find applicants.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said opportunities like this are exactly what the city needs.
“We’ve talked about when you look at what makes for a healthy community, and what combats mental illness and homelessness; what combats crime.
It’s jobs. And that’s what people want. And here we are at Android letting people know that jobs are coming.
The Android Industries hiring event takes place at Mott on Wednesday, April 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
