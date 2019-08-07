A Mid-Michigan construction worker is recovering after being hit by a car while on the job.
Michigan State Police were called to M-113 in Grand Traverse County, just east of Kingsley, at around 7:50 p.m. on August 6.
Troopers said the 21-year-old construction worker, from Lapeer County's Imlay City, was standing on the shoulder of the road alongside a work vehicle that had flashing lights activated. The construction crew was in the process of removing the construction signs.
That’s when troopers report a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Traverse City man veered onto the shoulder and hit the construction worker, and the vehicle he was standing next to.
The construction worker has a broken leg and other non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation continues into the at-fault driver’s use of his cell phone at the time of the crash, according to MSP.
