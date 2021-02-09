Lack of vaccinations coming into counties continues to be an issue in mid-Michigan.
"It's still a frustration. I would love to have more," said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
She said they have a list of 30,000 to 35,000 people waiting to get vaccinated.
"The manufacturers are, I think, trying to pump out as much vaccine as they can, but with the demand that we're seeing right now, it's still not enough," Harrington said.
There’s not enough of the vaccine and Saginaw County isn't alone.
Genesee County Health Officer Pamela Hackert is experiencing the same frustrations.
"It's actually the lack of vaccine," Hackert said.
The MDHHS has target population estimates for everyone in phase 1A, 1B, and 1C county by county.
In mid-Michigan, Bay County is behind target by more than 5,000 vaccinations. Midland County has actually surpassed their target by one. Saginaw and Genesee counties are behind their targets by tens of thousands.
But the health departments are administering nearly every dose that comes into the county.
"We are administering over 90 percent of our vaccines that we receive,” Hackert said. “There's 400,000 people in the county, so yes. There are people that are waiting."
Harrington said there has recently been a shift in how many vaccines they're receiving.
"Now, local health departments are starting to get a little bit more vaccines," she said.
Even with more doses coming in, she predicts it will be months until all of phase one is vaccinated.
