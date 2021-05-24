Michigan's vaccination rates appear to be slowing to a crawl ranking in the middle of the pack among states across the nation.
Since peaking in April, the rate at which residents are getting vaccinated has continued to fall.
“The hospitalizations, deaths, cases everything is trending down. So that’s a good sign,” said Steve Hall, Central Michigan District Health Officer.
Although it’s a good sign, Hall said the counties in his jurisdiction are still lower than the state average when it comes to vaccinations. 43.8 percent of all eligible residents have received their first dose and 38.1 percent are fully vaccinated.
“Certainly, we would love to see better numbers in terms of overall vaccinations,” Hall said.
Which is why the county is looking at different strategies to reach those who are hesitant or lack access.
“So, we’re doing things like pop up clinics. Last week we were at a grocery store in Clare. We’ve been at a grocery store in Mt. Pleasant. Doing pop up clinics at churches at parks,” Hall said.
In Bay County, health officer Joel Strasz said the county is above the states average for vaccinations.
“We’re about 54 percent of the population 12 and above that’s been given at least one dose,” Strasz said.
47 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but Strasz said despite those numbers they are seeing a slowdown in demand.
“We’re seeing a lot of kids get vaccinated which is promising, but we really need young adults to step up,” Strasz said.
He said last week's positivity rate showed 30 percent of those ages 19 and younger tested positive. The second highest positivity rate was seen in people ages 20 to 29, but he's hopeful that will change
“We’re going to continue our efforts we’re going to continue to go into the neighborhoods that are underserved and need vaccinations,” Strasz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.