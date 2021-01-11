As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, it could be difficult to get a dose.
"We have about 2,000 people who have already registered in just three short hours," said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
Harrington said residents 65 and older are eager to get the vaccine. She said while Saginaw County not ready to vaccinate those in group 1B, thousands of residents have already reserved their dose online.
"Name, address, age, and then some contact information, so either an email or a phone number to contact them when their dose is ready," Harrington said.
In Genesee County, the phone systems at the health department have been overwhelmed with residents wanting to make an appointment.
A spokesperson for the health department said all the vaccines in its possession have been distributed.
"At this point, we don't have vaccine availability to continue with the scheduling. So we are going to ask people to check back with us," said Suzanne Cupal, with the Genesee County Health Department.
For now, Genesee County residents in group 1B are asked to go the health department's web page and fill out a registration form.
Consulting a health care provider with questions or concerns about the vaccine is also recommended.
"We will be communicating on a regular basis doing interviews, sharing information through all the media to make sure that people know. And we won't miss anyone so please, don't worry," Cupal said.
Both Genesee and Saginaw counties said it is likely the vaccine will be administered by way of drive-thru clinics.
Health experts want residents to make sure to have a short-sleeve shirt under their coat and know what the symptoms of an allergic reaction are to the vaccine just in case. In the meantime, health department officials are asking for patience.
"We won't forget about you,” Harrington said. “It's really reserving your dose. We just want people to know that you will be able to get a dose."
