Counties across Michigan are getting COVID-19 emergency funding for veterans through the state’s new County Veteran Service Fund Emergency Relief (CVSF-ER) program.
At this time, 12 counties have been approved for a total of nearly $1.1 million in CVSF-ER funding, including Calhoun, Gladwin, Gogebic, Iosco, Kent, Marquette, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Wayne, and Wexford.
Eight other counties closing in on securing another $253,819 in the emergency relief assistance, which would bring the working total to $1.3 million.
Those counties include Cheboygan, Eaton, Genesee, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Mecosta, and Roscommon.
Eligible veterans from all eras, both wartime and peacetime, in participating counties can use the money to make home and vehicle repairs, pay medical expenses, and meet other needs.
So far, at least 16 counties are taking part or plan to participate in a CVSF-ER grocery voucher program for veterans through the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and Meijer, including Calhoun, Cheboygan, Eaton, Genesee, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Marquette, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Oakland, Wayne, and Wexford.
The MVAA is the central coordinating agency of the CVSF-ER program, which oversees more than 550,000 veterans and their families in the state.
While the emergency assistance can also help veterans affected by the flooding in that happened in May.
Both Midland and Gladwin counties recently applied for and were approved for CVSF-ER grants.
“The state of Michigan is committed to supporting our veterans and their families during these challenging times and every day throughout the year,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and we will continue serving them as they served us.”
Zaneta Adams, MVAA director, said Michigan veterans often struggle to find benefits, which makes the CVSF-ER program a great resource.
“For those counties that opt-in, veterans of all eras can take advantage of emergency funding opportunities in their respective counties, while also becoming more familiar with resources that are available to them and their families,” Adams said. “No matter which era they served in, they deserve support when they need it the most, especially during these trying and uncertain times.”
The deadline for counties to apply for the CVSF-ER grant program is June 30. Counties can contact MVAA’s Karen Rowlader for more information at rowladerk@michigan.gov or (517) 243-7675.
Veterans can find the Veteran Service Office in their county and learn more about CVSF-ER requirements and what may be available in their area at https://www.michiganveterans.com/find-benefits-counselor and clicking on the relevant county.
Questions can also be directed to the MVAA’s Veteran Resource Service Center, which is available 24/7 at 1-800-MICH-VET.
