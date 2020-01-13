Several Mid-Michigan counties were among those chosen to receive part of a nearly $2 million grant for park improvement projects.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources approved the Recreation Passport grant funding for 18 communities including Bay County, Genesee County, Lapeer County, Midland County, Ogemaw County, Saginaw County, and Sanilac County.
The money will go towards playground development and renovations, sports and fitness facility development and improvements, trail and walkway development, and park improvements.
“Recreation Passport grants support local government efforts to offer residents and visitors quality recreation opportunities,” said Dan Lord, DNR grants manager. “Together, state and local governments work closely to improve quality of life and increase tourism in communities across the state."
The funding for this grant comes from sales of Michigan's Recreation Passport, which is required for vehicle entry into state parks and recreation areas.
“It’s very encouraging to see the continued growth in the Recreation Passport, enabling the local grant program to increase,” said Ron Olson, DNR parks and recreation chief. “When people choose to support the Recreation Passport program while renewing their license plate registration with the Secretary of State, our local communities benefit, too. The more people who participate in this program, the more is given back to our local communities.”
For a complete list of the grant recipients, click here.
