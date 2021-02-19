The state health department hopes Michigan can reach 50,000 shots a day and have 70% of residents vaccinated by the end of the year.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strahz and Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington say all 83 county health departments are working as hard as they can.
“There’s a lot of demand and we want to meet that demand,” Strahz said. “I think we’ve got to ramp it up a lot and we’re almost at the point where we can do that.”
“it's possible as long as the doses keep coming in. We're getting it into arms as fast as we can,” Harrington said.
Both departments face challenges like lack of supply and having to administer second doses.
“If we vaccinated 1000 people last Thursday, we have to go back and do those people again three weeks later. That extends the time frame,” Strahz said.
When it comes to getting that first dose of vaccine, here is how some mid-Michigan counties stack up:
As for increasing the numbers in Saginaw County, Harrington said it’s all about supply.
“We’re seeing some promising signs with increased dose allocation. Especially in the past couple of weeks which is great,” Harrington said. “We just got some orders today and even for first doses this week it’s over 5,000 doses coming into Saginaw.”
In Bay County, Strahz is hopeful more vaccine variety, like Johnson and Johnson’s one-dose-shot could be a major factor.
“Those types of vaccines don’t have the storage requirements that have been tripping us up for the past couple months,” Strahz said. “It’s the two dose requirements and the deep freeze for Pfizer and for both you have to use it during a certain window of time.”
