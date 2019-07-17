It’s an unbreakable bond of love over 70 years in the making.
A Mid-Michigan couple has gone through the best and worst of times over their many years of marriage.
Due to some recent health issues, the couple was forced apart. But now they are back where they belong.
“It’s impossible to describe it,” said Gerry Gagne, husband.
Through thick and thin, young and old age, for 74 years, Doris and Gerry Gagne have been holding each other’s hands.
“We have had our ups and downs. We’ve had our quarrels. But everything is washed away,” Gerry said.
The two recently celebrated a wedding anniversary that few get to rejoice. The couple was married in May of 1945.
They had 10 children and raised their family in Flushing.
Doris is now 94-years-old and Gerry is 92.
So what’s the secret to such a long and lasting marriage? Gerry said it’s simple.
“Just getting a girl that you like,” he said.
One of the couple’s sons, David Gagne, said his parents’ marriage and how they live their lives has always been something he looked up to.
“Dad listened to mom and mom listened to dad. They were certainly forgiving, and they were absolutely busy,” David said.
Gagne said due to some recent health issues over the past couple of years, the two were split up in different care facilities.
But recently, the family was able to get them back together living in the same room again.
It’s something that after 74 years of marriage still means everything to this happy couple.
“I just feel closer to her. I just do. I feel closer to her,” Gerry said.
