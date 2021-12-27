Christmas may be over, but the holiday testing surge is still here.
Sarah Duquette said holiday gatherings and omicron are fueling a surge in COVID-19 testing.
“We are definitely seeing a large increase in the demand for testing. I am assuming it's all to do with traveling and then also that variant that is out,” Duquette said.
The clinical lab supervisor for Michigan Health Clinic in Saginaw Township said she has been busy.
"Normally, on a typical day we see right around 75 to 100. But in the past few weeks it's gone almost up to about 200 that we're seeing through. Even on the weekends I know we're only open a short amount of time on Sundays, and we're seeing at least 100 or more on just Sundays alone," Duquette said.
Duquette said her health agency has been able to meet demand even with the high demand for testing.
“We watch our tests very closely and we're able to order enough that keeps us up to snuff with the amount that we do need to have on hand. I can't say we're not impacted by supply/demand with medical supplies. Everybody is hit by supply and demand right now with all the medical supplies. But we are fortunate enough to have enough volume in house to keep running smoothly," Duquette said.
Duquette said a lot of the walk-ins for COVID-19 testing are experiencing cough, fever, and runny nose. She said most results are available between four to 48 hours depending on the type of test administered.
Duquette knows what it feels like to get a positive test result. That is why she's driven to make sure others who wonder if they have COVID-19, get a quick answer.
"I unfortunately did finally get hit by the COVID-19 bug about three to four weeks ago. But it hasn't stopped me. It never stopped me from going to see these people and touching all of these samples," Duquette said.
