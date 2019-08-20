Do you have personal documents you would like to have shredded to help protect yourself against identity theft?
Team One Credit Union’s Saginaw Township branch is hosting a free shredding event.
Free shredding will be available on Friday, Aug. 23 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
People can bring documents including items that have signatures, account numbers, social security numbers, medical or legal information, and canceled or duplicate checks. No newspapers, phone books, or magazines will be accepted.
Due to time constraints, the branch is asking that you limit your shredding to four easily carried boxes.
The branch is located at 4075 McCarty Rd.
For more information, visit www.teamonecu.org.
