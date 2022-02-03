Mid-Michigan is digging out Thursday after the winter storm dropped heavy snow on the area.
Another day of heavy machinery pushing snow around in the city of Flint to clear streets and sidewalks. Most businesses spent the first part of the day shoveling and snow-blowing to prepare to open their doors to customers.
Scott Carter is retired, but he returned to the post office where he once worked to help out.
"The city usually does this, but they are kinda busy lately with the snowstorm bump, so I decided to go ahead and do it," Carter said.
Others took advantage of the snow day and hit the hills at Kearsley Park for a little sledding action.
"I am surprised to see it so dead, we are the only ones out here, where is everyone at? Laughs," said Darick Ricketts.
Birch Run resident Carter Redwantz gave his thoughts on the latest winter wallop to hit mid-Michigan.
"It's a lot of snow, but it's not too bad," Redwantz said.
All those flakes piled up, leaving Redwantz's vehicle buried in the white stuff. Armed with a snow shovel, he spent time digging his car out from piles of snow.
"It's nice to get out of the house and get some fresh air and move around a little bit," Redwantz said.
Even though there is a lot of snow to move, Redwantz said he is enjoying his time out in the cold.
"No, it's not too challenging, it just takes some time. And the quicker you get it done, the quicker you're done."
TV5 drove around other parts of Redwantz's neighborhood and found most homes with clear driveways. If you still need to deal with the snow from this week's winter weather event, Redwantz has some advice for you.
"Take your time and don't slip," Redwantz said.
