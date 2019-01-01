The Tuscola County and Huron County Sheriff’s Offices are searching for a missing man who failed to return home.
Deputies from Huron and Tuscola County are searching in the Sebewaing area for a 21-year-old man who did not return home.
The last phone ping was in the Sebewaing area, according to deputies.
The latest information given to deputies was that he may have gone into a ditch while driving a black 2014 Jeep SUV.
Deputies now say a vehicle has been located in Huron County, but it's unclear what that means for the missing man.
Deputies say details are not clear at this point, and have no other information to provide.
