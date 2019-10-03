“It makes me nervous because I’m not very good with needles, like poking myself and stuff,” said Jason Trimble.
For some, learning you have diabetes can be devastating. For Trimble, it was a life changer.
After finding out he had type two diabetes six years ago, Trimble wasn’t sure what his future would look like. And taking insulin with a needle frightened him.
“Having to dose while I’m out in public or with family and friends, it’s just something I don’t look forward to,” he said.
Trimble doesn’t like the thought of injecting himself every day. As of now, he doesn’t have to.
He manages his diabetes without insulin by eating right, exercising and taking medicine. But he still may need insulin one day. He said he knows how frustrating injections can be.
“They have a phobia of needles or something like that. And it prevents them from living your best life, prevents them from taking control of their health,” Trimble said.
That exact point has concerned doctors for years.
Dr. Ahmed Arif, a clinical researcher and owner of Flushing Road Internal Medicine in Flint, is now conducting research that might be a game changer for how doctors treat type two diabetes.
“As you know, insulin is only available in injectable form. It can’t be taken orally. If you take insulin in the current form orally, it would just disintegrate in the stomach and it would not reach the bloodstream,” Arif said.
Arif said they are now conducting the second phase of clinical trials for an insulin drug you can take by mouth.
His medical research center was the only practice in the Midwest to be chosen for this study.
Ariff said because of the high concentration of diabetics in the area - along with his research history - a drug company from Israel decided to conduct the study here.
“They’re trying to devise a special delivery system where the capsule in which the medicine is swallowed would not break down in the stomach. It remains intact. It does not disintegrate in the gastric acids of the stomach,” Arif said.
Arif said the capsule has a special coating that will not break down until it got close enough to the liver. Then that’s where the pill would release the insulin and get it right into the blood stream.
“If this medicine comes into the market, I think it will be a big breakthrough,” Arif said.
In the Flint area there are more than 200 people taking part in these clinical trials.
Once the study is done, results will be sent to the FDA who will decide whether the drug should be approved.
Trimble was not a part of this study, but he’s optimistic about the research.
“Just like any other disease it would be great if there was maybe a surgical procedure or maybe a medicine, either way, that would let people live the best life that they can,” Trimble said.
If trials are successful, Arif said it could be on the market within two to three years.
