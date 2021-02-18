A mid-Michigan doctor wrote an opinion piece on Michigan's vaccine distribution, highlighting the controversy surrounding who can administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, in his recently written opinion piece on Michigan's vaccine distribution, is calling for personal physicians to become a crucial part of the process.
“So, there are people that are falling through the cracks of our massive 500 to a 1,000 people at a time system which is working well, and it's time to start figuring out how to get those people out from the crack and get them the shot in the arm,” Mukkamala said.
Widely known as Dr. Bobby, the ear, nose and throat specialist and president of the 16,000 member Michigan State Medical Society, said he supports the mass-vaccination approach needed initially, but said it could be so much better if doctors were put with their patients for inoculation.
Pointing to line-jumpers, vaccine spoilage, sick and anxious patients calling doctor's offices for help, Mukkamala said Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine distribution process can be excruciating, especially for seniors who should simply be at their doctor's office.
“Our senior citizen patients in particular, those 75-years-old, they can't scramble every Monday night to log on to the local health department system to get registered or to sort of win the lottery for example of when they're going be able to get the vaccine,” Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala strongly encourages collaboration between local public health agencies, hospitals, and primary care providers as an entire community of physicians stands ready to help distribute the vaccine properly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.