President Donald Trump tweeted he tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night.
The president is 74-years-old and meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of obesity. That, combined with his gender, puts him in the higher risk category for coronavirus complications.
TV5 spoke to Dr. Matthew Deibel, with Covenant Emergency Care, about what those risk factors mean and what comes next.
He said the “mild symptoms” that the president’s doctor is reporting now are on track with typical COVID cases. But it’s hard to tell what will happen next.
“What we typically see is that first week or so that someone’s positive, they tend to have more of just the cold symptoms. It doesn’t tend to be too severe. But it really is about a week to a week and a half is when people typically, if they’re gonna get a lot sicker, that’s when they tend to get a lot sicker,” Deibel said.
Deibel said it wouldn’t be surprising if more positive tests come out around the people who have been in close contact to the president.
“This virus, it’s a very subtle virus. And the thing that’s so difficult is, and this is a good reminder for all of us, is it spreads before you have symptoms. And a lot of people have minimal to no symptoms, but it can still spread,” Deibel said.
Deibel said as we get into the colder months and gathering outside is no longer an option, mask wearing, social distancing, and washing your hands are all the more important.
