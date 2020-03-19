A Bay County man who is a doctor at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw and tested positive for coronavirus has fully recovered.
Bay County Executive Jim Barcia confirmed the man has recovered after testing positive earlier this month for COVID-19.
Covenant Officials said once the doctor became aware that he was exposed he stopped working immediately, underwent testing and went into home quarantine awaiting results.
He never had any symptoms like a fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, or sore throat. He only felt a little achy after a ski trip, officials told TV5.
Barcia also said Bay County is waiting the results of around 20 more tests for the virus.
