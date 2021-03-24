COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing across the state and daily positive cases have been rising for weeks.
Wednesday, the state reported its highest daily case count since December.
“We’re anticipating another surge,” said Dr. Norman Chapin from McLaren Bay and Thumb regions. “We don’t know how bad it could get or how much will be blunted by the vaccinations.”
During previous spikes, Michigan saw a majority of elderly patients hospitalized but since March 1, COVID-19 patients in their 30s have increased more than 600 percent and patients in their 40s with an 800 percent increase.
That data is according to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association.
But despite the scary-sounding numbers mid-Michigan hospitals are optimistic.
“I wouldn’t say the numbers we’re seeing in the hospital right now are overwhelming,” Chapin said. “They’re certainly nothing compared to what we saw in December and January.”
For perspective, Covenant Healthcare had up to 200 COVID-19 patients at a time at December’s peak. Currently it has less than 50.
Mortality rates are also much lower than the December surge. Dr. Stephanie Duggan with Ascension St. Mary’s believes€” getting shots in arms€” is having a major impact.
“The biggest thing we’ve got is the vaccine,” Duggan said. “68.2 percent of our community members that are 65 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, so we’re going to get through this as a community.”
So why does Duggan think we’re starting to see this increase in cases coming back?
“You know, it’s hard to say,” she said. “When you look at when we’ve spiked and haven’t spiked it hasn’t made necessarily a lot of sense. We are still learning about this virus.”
Chapin said the increase could be the result of eased restrictions and spring break.
“We are a little bit worried that could aggravate a surge over the next week,” Chapin said.
And if that does happen, mid-Michigan health care workers are ready.
“We have this covered,” he said.
