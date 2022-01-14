A dog who was left tied up in deplorable conditions and chewed off her leg to escape is being taken in by an animal rescue society in Utah.
In August, a pit-bull mix dog named Bella was found in a life-threatening situation in Saginaw. She was abandoned without food, water or shelter. In an attempt to free herself, Bella chewed off her leg at the thigh, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said.
A bag of food was within sight, but out of her reach after she became tangled, the animal shelter said. A U.S. Postal Carrier called 911, and authorities responded. When police and animal control officers helped, Bella didn’t struggle or show fear or aggression, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said
Animal control officers at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control will depart with Bella on Jan. 15 to the Best Friends Animal Society Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
"Best Friends staff hope very much that Bella will be adoptable after she feels comfortable and safe and heals physically and emotionally from her past," Saginaw County Animal Care and Control said.
