The season’s first snow fell across Mid-Michigan on Friday.
“It was snowy and I passed about two cars in the ditch,” said Brittany Buck, driver.
Buck described what she called a rough drive from Higgins Lake Friday morning. Much of the area saw its first snowfall of the season.
“Well I’m not ready for it. It’s coming too quick. Summer came and it went without any warning,” Buck said.
The same goes for Alec Kennedy who said he is not a fan of snow.
“It’s not time. It’s the wrong time of the day, of the month. Don’t need it,” Kennedy said.
Heather Yoder said the snow itself wasn’t that bad, it was what other drivers were doing that kept her on the edge of her seat.
“I think they go too fast in this type of weather, but so far so good,” Yoder said.
Other people like Jim Lenk wonder what all the fuss is about.
“I don’t consider this snow. This is more like a minor inconvenience. Messes up your windshield, that’s all. Snow is like six to 12 inches. That’s snow,” Lenk said.
As for Buck, she wants the end of her trip to go better than the beginning.
“I hope you know, everybody has safe travels today, the roads stay pretty decent and you know, get home safe tonight,” Buck said.
