As gasoline prices continue to climb this year, Americans are paying the most to fill up their vehicle than in the last seven years.
Experts say the probable causes for the increase is the uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil.
Americans are paying more at the pump.
"The gas prices are ridiculous," said Chris Novarro, Midland resident.
The average according to the American Automobile Association is $3.22 per gallon. That is a whole dollar more than a year ago.
The price tag per gallon is above the United States average in mid-Michigan. There is a pump in Flint at $3.49.
"That's crazy, but I'm almost empty and I live in St. Charles, which is about 20 miles away from here, and I really need gas," Diego Chalco said.
Unfortunately for residents, there is no choice but to fill up.
"I have to," Chalco said.
Chaclo paid $3.39 per gallon in Saginaw. The AAA credit this price hike to a demand uptick in tandem with a high price of crude oil.
That is up more than 60 percent this year.
"I just hope that the prices go down. That's all I hope," Chalco said.
Chalco may be in luck. A AAA representative said OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.
For now, the prices are peaking.
For Novarro, commuting from Midland to Saginaw, each fill up is a more than a $50 dent in his wallet.
"The more I drive, the more I spend, but it doesn't mean the more I make," Navarro said.
According to the American Automobile Association, these are the highest gas prices since October of 2014.
"We have no choice but to pay whatever is up on the sign. I think it's kind of ridiculous," said David Malenfant, Bay City resident.
"For all this country has, our gas shouldn't be but a dollar or two a gallon," Calvin Little said.
Some drivers think it's time for congress to intervene.
"Regulatory measures through senate and state officials need to be done," Navarro said.
"That's why we voted them in there. To help us, not help themselves," Little said.
