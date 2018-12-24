An expected record number of people have hit the roads, rails, or sky to head to their holiday destinations.
Several local residents are making sure their cars were ready to make the trip.
Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or stuck in bumper to bumper traffic, chances are you’re traveling somewhere for the holidays.
Louis Rockett is heading out of Saginaw and hitting the roads.
“My holiday plans are to travel aboard to Fort Wayne, Indiana,” Rockett said.
Rockett is just one of the more than 112 million Americans AAA estimates will travel for the holidays.
About 90 percent of them are headed out in cars, that’s the largest amount in AAA’s records.
“Kind of take my time and try to you know beat the traffic and hopefully it will be smooth sailing as far as that goes and I’m kind of glad the gas prices are down that’s a big plus over the holidays,” Rockett said.
Before you leave, AAA recommends performing all maintenance and checks that your car could need.
They estimate they’ll rescue almost a million motorists on the roadside from the holiday season to the end of the year.
“Gas, change my oil, tires, you know pressure check, mainly just making sure everything that I need as far as safety goes and just have a good and safe trip,” Louis said.
Rockett has just over 200 miles to go but can’t wait to see his family at the end of it and he hopes everyone on the roads with him arrives safely too.
“Take your time and have a great trip,” Rockett said.
