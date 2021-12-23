Americans are expected to hit the road in big numbers over the holidays.
AAA forecasts more than 109 million people will be on road between Thursday and Sunday, Jan. 2. For mid-Michigan drivers the first day of travel with snow and ice.
A wintry blast of weather pumped the brakes on Thursday’s travel, leaving roads in slick and icy condition.
"It's getting ugly out there," said Corneilo Villegas
"The back roads are pure ice," said Adam David, Owner of R&T Landscaping.
A bout of wintry weather challenged drivers hitting the road before the holiday.
"Drive like it's winter, because it is winter," said Eugune Canales, Owner of Canales Towing.
MDOT said it has full crews out clearing what they can and monitoring the situation into the night.
"We're kind of in that freeze and refreeze situation. We do have full crews out on our state truck lines. Our Saginaw west side and Saginaw east side garage have both their full crews in," said Kimberly Zimmer.
Canales said he kept busy on Thursday.
"You're getting the fender benders, you're getting the sliding, you're getting the sliding into curbs doing extensive front-end damage, which can be pretty pricy," Canales said.
Canales said the best thing you can do to avoid disaster is simply slow down. He recommends leaving 10 to 15 car lengths between you and the vehicle in front of you.
"It gives you time to get out of the way of running into the back of anybody or get a feel for the road because not all intersections are the same, some are drier than others. Some look safe, and it's really just a coat of snow over a sheet of ice," Canales said.
David at R&T Landscaping also has his hands full.
"We're out here trying to get everybody cleared for Christmas Eve," David said.
He said the roads appear to be freezing even after being salting.
"Please be careful on your travels to and from any location because your family wants you home for Christmas," David said.
