The Genesee County Drug Court, which is currently funded by State dollars, has been awarded a $2 million federal grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The grant will provide $400,000 annually for 5 years.
Funding will expand Drug Court services to address increasing opiate use, provide recovery coaches, assist with housing, employment and individualized treatment.
Drug Court Judge Mark Latchana said in a press release “The additional funding from the SAMHSA grant will allow the Genesee County Drug Court Program to continue addressing the ever increasing problem of opiate addiction in our community. Our program has seen success in moving addicts from lives of crime and hopelessness, to becoming productive employed members of our community".
Drug testing and case management are mandatory components of the Drug Court program.
