Educators across mid-Michigan have mixed opinions on when it comes to schools returning to in-person learning without teachers first being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Frank Burger, a biology teacher and president of the Carmen-Ainsworth Education Association in Genesee County, disagrees with the notion that schools can reopen safely even if teachers aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Before schools should've reopened, I think we should've been vaccinated before we are thrown back into the wolves," Burger said.
On Feb. 4, Director of the CDC Rochelle Walensky said vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools. Burger said in-person learning in his district is already taking place as part of a hybrid model.
"It's very uneasy because many staff members have continued to be as safe as possible throughout this particular time, you know, staying away from people, masking up, and everything else. But staff members are extremely nervous," Burger said.
Meanwhile, Beaverton Schools in Gladwin County have been in-person since August. Superintendent Joseph Passalacqua sides with the CDC director.
"I love it. I agree 100 percent. I think it's shown that schools that have been open since August can make it happen," Passalacqua said.
Passalacqua was quick to point out school administrators and staff worked together last summer to have a clear plan of action for in-person learning this academic year.
"We provided every bit of PPE that they asked for. Masks, shields, extra cloth masks, disposables, gloves. You know, and if they wanted additional shields, we provided all that for them. So, they felt, from their words and our discussions in negotiations, that we are very confident as to how we're approaching the reopening of school," Passalacqua said.
Passalacqua said the district has had sporadic closures tied to COVID-19. As for Burger, he wants to see anyone working in a school district to have the chance to get vaccinated.
"I want to see everybody in a school district be able to be vaccinated because we have close contact with students on a daily basis," Burger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.