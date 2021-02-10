Mid-Michigan schools are adjusting their schedules as teachers and educators receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
One district was forced to cancel classes due to side effects associated with the second dose as another district prepares for something similar.
When Steve Scoville, Farwell Area Schools Superintendent, started feeling tired and knew it was due to his second COVID-19 shot.
When he got reports of other school staff feeling sick, he knew it was time to pause for a day.
"I actually feel lucky we were able to get the vaccine when we did. I was pleased to see that we had about seventy percent of our staff agree to take it. And I'm hoping that it'll reduce the number of folks that have to quarantine in the future,” Scoville said.
The COVID-19 vaccine teaches the human body how to fight COVID-19, your body responds how it would to any virus -- chills, aching, fever sometimes.
"Because of that response, symptoms and side effects occur. Side effects after vaccines are common. They occur pretty much after all vaccinations in kids and in adults. So, this is not unusual." Dr. Nicholas Haddad of Central Michigan University said.
The issue here is when health departments get school staff vaccinated, it's everyone or no one -- many schools can't vaccinate ten percent at a time to help stay open.
"We knew that doing everybody at once was a little bit risky and we were aware that doing it on a Monday wasn't the best idea, but you got to get it when you can get it," Scoville said.
Farwell isn't the only district adjusting school. Freeland Community School District is going remote next Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We feel it's much better being able to offer two days of instruction in a remote opportunity than to cancel school at five thirty in the morning," Matt Cairy, Freeland Community School District Superintendent said.
If Freeland teachers are too sick to work, they'll provide an asynchronous learning opportunity for their students.
