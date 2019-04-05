An 18-year-old Mid-Michigan man has been charged, accused of criminal sexual conduct.
Since March, Michigan State Police and Mt. Pleasant Police have been investigating multiple criminal sexual conduct complaints involving teenage female victims in Isabella County.
Investigators searched a home in Mt. Pleasant and arrested Dylan Richard-Gorden Ellis. He was arraigned on April 4 on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree and accosting a minor for immoral purposes.
