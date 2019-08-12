A breastfeeding tent has been set up for moms attending the Midland County Fair this week.
The Midland County Breastfeeding Coalition has set up a rock and rest tent for mothers.
According to their Facebook post, the tent will be open each day of the fair from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.
