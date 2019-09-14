Mid-Michigan family connects with sister after Ancestry.com DNA test

It might surprise you, but a woman just met her family one day ago thanks to the help of Ancestry.com.
“Avery had done the DNA ancestry test and matched perfectly with me,” said Tiffany Fulmer. “Eventually we had some sisters Marge did it, then Betsy did it, and they all matched, and we all knew.”
Once the results came in weeks later, it changed everyone’s life forever, and for the better.
After a backyard BBQ, photo albums, and lots of hugs later, these siblings now have each other forever.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the siblings shared a special moment remembering their mother.
"She looks like our mother, just like our mother," said Cindy Huizar.
Tiffany comes to Michigan from a small family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, being here is a nice change of pace.
“I come from a small family, my brother was adopted, so to have this huge family that’s almost overwhelming, but absolutely a blessing for when my mom passes that I’ve got family around,” Fulmer said.
Despite going over 50 years without knowing each other, this family is excited to make memories that will last a lifetime and they have Ancestry to thank.
“Ancestry.com changes lives. It can be positive, I know it can be negative, but I encourage people to dive right into it,” Fulmer said.
