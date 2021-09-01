A local father is now a double amputee after a motorcycle crash in Flint and his family is trying to raise money to cover the medical bills.
"Gary is very outgoing, loves working out and being healthy," said Iva Harrison, Gary McNamara’s aunt.
McNamara, 30, had his life forever changed after getting into a motorcycle crash in Flint. He was traveling down Bristol Road going into a roundabout near the GM plant.
"His tire hit the curb by the yield, and he was thrown from his motorcycle and hit the sign," Harrison said.
After the crash, catastrophic injuries followed.
"He was thrown from it and his left leg and right arm had to be amputated in the accident," Harrison said.
The accident happened on Aug. 19. Along with losing his left arm and left leg, doctors also amputated McNamara’s right leg on Wednesday as an infection spread.
"He did not have any kind of medical insurance. He just have whatever was required by law, the minimal amount,” Harrison said.
McNamara has a 7-year-old daughter. He was a landscaper and even wanted to start his own business doing that one day. As his dreams may be harder to get to, the family is hoping the community could step up to help this young father recoup.
"Reach out if you know of any charities or grants or anything like that we can apply for help. To help pay for these costs and to help him transition into the life that he’s going to have," Harrison said.
If you would like to donate to help the McNamara family, the GoFundMe can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.