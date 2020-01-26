The death of Kobe Bryant has left fans and athletes alike in mourning at the passing of one of basketball’s all-time greats.
“It was very heartbreaking, it was just like a family member that had passed away,” said Emery Wafer.
Bryant, who played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 seasons, boasted an incredible record of five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for basketball.
His legacy inspired countless others, even here in Mid-Michigan, like basketball fan Emery Wafer.
“A lot of people grew up watching him and emulating him,” Wafer said. “And to be gone at a young age, that just shows you life is not promising every single day.”
One of the things Kobe Bryant fans say they’ll miss most about him is his Mamba mentality when it came to the game of basketball.
“His heart and desire for the game you know?” said Courtney Griffin, assistant coach for Bridgeport High School’s basketball team. “He always was passionate about winning, making everybody else around him better.”
Griffin has been a Kobe Bryant fan his whole life and wanted to show his admiration for Bryant at Sunday’s practice.
He said the sudden loss of his favorite player is one that won’t be easy to bear.
“It was a shock, you know I shed a few tears, not afraid to admit that,” Griffin said. “But when you a fan of somebody and you travel to watch them, like pretty much almost two decades of your life, it kind of hit home like you almost know the person.”
That’s a feeling shared by him and so many others around the world.
